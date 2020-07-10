Eighty-Two Named to SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll

HERMOSA BEACH, CA – MAY 11: Claire Coppola #14 of Louisiana State University returns against Deahna Kraft #31 of Pepperdine University during the women’s final during the Bridgestone USA Volleyball Collegiate Beach Championships on May 11, 2019 at the Hermosa Beach Pier in Hermosa Beach, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for USOC)

BATON ROUGE, La. – Eighty-two LSU student-athletes were named to the 2020 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll on Friday by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. The Spring accolades recognize the sports of baseball, beach volleyball, golf, softball, tennis and track & field. The honor roll is based on grades from the 2019 Summer, 2019 Fall and 2020 Spring terms.

LSU’s list includes CoSIDA Academic All-Americans Lisa Gunnarsson of women’s track & field and members of the nationally-ranked baseball, beach volleyball, women’s golf, softball, women’s tennis and track & field teams.

Any student-athlete who participates in a Southeastern Conference championship sport or a student-athlete who participates in a sport listed on his/her institution’s NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible for nomination to the Academic Honor Roll.

The following criteria will be followed: (1) A student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution. (2) If a student-athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll. (3) Student-athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship student-athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons. (4) Prior to being nominated, a student-athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non-remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution. (5) The student-athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment.

2020 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll

Name, Sport, Major

Matthew Beck , Baseball, Finance

Cade Beloso , Baseball, Sports Administration

Giovanni DiGiacomo , Baseball, Microbiology

Braden Doughty , Baseball, Sports Administration

Gavin Dugas , Baseball, Sports Administration

Saul Garza , Baseball, Kinesiology

Cole Henry , Baseball, Sports Administration

Hal Hughes , Baseball, Sports Administration

Michael Lagarrigue , Baseball, Marketing

Nick Storz , Baseball, General Business

CJ Willis , Baseball, Sports Administration

Kelli Agnew , Beach Volleyball, Sports Administration

Tatum Ballard , Beach Volleyball, Accounting

Hailey Cabeceiras , Beach Volleyball, Textiles Apparel & Design

Allison Coens , Beach Volleyball, Finance

Claire Coppola , Beach Volleyball, Masters Business Admin

Nicole Decker , Beach Volleyball, Finance

Taryn Kloth , Beach Volleyball, Masters Business Admin

Melia Lindner , Beach Volleyball, Animal Science

Kristen Nuss , Beach Volleyball, Kinesiology

Olivia Powers , Beach Volleyball, Sports Administration

Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope , Beach Volleyball, Mass Communications

Toni Rodriguez , Beach Volleyball, Kinesiology

Alexis Toney , Beach Volleyball, Accounting

Kahlee York , Beach Volleyball, Kinesiology

Philip Barbaree , Men’s Golf, Sports Administration

Garrett Barber , Men’s Golf, General Business

Drew Gonzales , Men’s Golf, Finance

Michael Sanders , Men’s Golf, Mass Communications

Carter Toms , Men’s Golf, Masters Business Admin

Hayden White , Men’s Golf, General Business

Trey Winstead , Men’s Golf, General Business

Chris Woollam , Men’s Golf, Accounting

Monica Dibildox , Women’s Golf, Sports Administration

Kendall Griffin , Women’s Golf, Marketing

Alden Wallace , Women’s Golf, Political Science

Aliyah Andrews , Softball, non-matriculating

Georgia Clark , Softball, Finance

Amanda Doyle , Softball, Elementary Education

Karrington Houshmandzadeh , Softball, Sports Administration

Ali Kilponen , Softball, Children & Family Studies

Jordyn Perkins , Softball, Kinesiology

Savannah Stewart , Softball, Sports Administration

Shelbi Sunseri , Softball, Sports Administration

Shelby Wickersham , Softball, Psychology

Malik Bhatnagar , Men’s Tennis, General Business

Ruy Teixeira , Men’s Tennis, General Business

Boris Kozlov , Men’s Tennis, Mass Communications

Joey Thomas , Men’s Tennis, Finance

Rafael Wagner , Men’s Tennis, Finance

Nick Watson , Men’s Tennis, Accounting

Paris Corley , Women’s Tennis, Mass Communications

Anna Loughlan , Women’s Tennis, Sports Administration

Eden Richardson , Women’s Tennis, Sports Administration

Luba Vasilyuk , Women’s Tennis, Finance

Jace Attuso , Men’s Track & Field, Kinesiology

Jared Cyprian , Men’s Track & Field, Finance

Andre Girouard , Men’s Track & Field, Kinesiology

Luke Hebert , Men’s Track & Field, Chemical Engineering

Tzuriel Pedigo , Men’s Track & Field, Physics

Stephen Schlottman , Men’s Track & Field, Chemical Engineering

Adam Wise , Men’s Track & Field, Engineering

Ariyonna Augustine , Women’s Track & Field, Kinesiology

Noel Baker , Women’s Track & Field, Management

Jennifer Bennett , Women’s Track & Field, Animal Science

Kristin Delgado , Women’s Track & Field, Biochemistry

Amber Desselle , Women’s Track & Field, Biology

Sara Funderburk , Women’s Track & Field, Animal Science

Lisa Gunnarsson , Women’s Track & Field, Mechanical Engineering

Annie Jung , Women’s Track & Field, General Business

Katy-Ann McDonald , Women’s Track & Field, Mass Communications

Molly McHale , Women’s Track & Field, Kinesiology

Cori Mitchell , Women’s Track & Field, Sports Administration

Caroline Odinet , Women’s Track & Field, Biology

Abby O’Donoghue , Women’s Track & Field, Mass Communications

Julia Palin , Women’s Track & Field, Mass Communications

Caroline Saucier , Women’s Track & Field, Kinesiology

Allyson Seals , Women’s Track & Field, Kinesiology

Alicia Stamey , Women’s Track & Field, Kinesiology

Amelie Whitehurst , Women’s Track & Field, History

Jurnee Woodward , Women’s Track & Field, Communication Studies

Milan Young , Women’s Track & Field, Mass Communications

{Courtesy: Press Release from LSU Athletics}