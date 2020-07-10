Eighty-Two Named to SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll

BATON ROUGE, La. – Eighty-two LSU student-athletes were named to the 2020 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll on Friday by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. The Spring accolades recognize the sports of baseball, beach volleyball, golf, softball, tennis and track & field. The honor roll is based on grades from the 2019 Summer, 2019 Fall and 2020 Spring terms.
LSU’s list includes CoSIDA Academic All-Americans Lisa Gunnarsson of women’s track & field and members of the nationally-ranked baseball, beach volleyball, women’s golf, softball, women’s tennis and track & field teams.
Any student-athlete who participates in a Southeastern Conference championship sport or a student-athlete who participates in a sport listed on his/her institution’s NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible for nomination to the Academic Honor Roll.
The following criteria will be followed: (1) A student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution. (2) If a student-athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll. (3) Student-athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship student-athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons. (4) Prior to being nominated, a student-athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non-remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution. (5) The student-athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment.
2020 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll
Name, Sport, Major
Matthew Beck, Baseball, Finance
Cade Beloso, Baseball, Sports Administration
Giovanni DiGiacomo, Baseball, Microbiology
Braden Doughty, Baseball, Sports Administration
Gavin Dugas, Baseball, Sports Administration
Saul Garza, Baseball, Kinesiology
Cole Henry, Baseball, Sports Administration
Hal Hughes, Baseball, Sports Administration
Michael Lagarrigue, Baseball, Marketing
Nick Storz, Baseball, General Business
CJ Willis, Baseball, Sports Administration
Kelli Agnew, Beach Volleyball, Sports Administration
Tatum Ballard, Beach Volleyball, Accounting
Hailey Cabeceiras, Beach Volleyball, Textiles Apparel & Design
Allison Coens, Beach Volleyball, Finance
Claire Coppola, Beach Volleyball, Masters Business Admin
Nicole Decker, Beach Volleyball, Finance
Taryn Kloth, Beach Volleyball, Masters Business Admin
Melia Lindner, Beach Volleyball, Animal Science
Kristen Nuss, Beach Volleyball, Kinesiology
Olivia Powers, Beach Volleyball, Sports Administration
Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope, Beach Volleyball, Mass Communications
Toni Rodriguez, Beach Volleyball, Kinesiology
Alexis Toney, Beach Volleyball, Accounting
Kahlee York, Beach Volleyball, Kinesiology
Philip Barbaree, Men’s Golf, Sports Administration
Garrett Barber, Men’s Golf, General Business
Drew Gonzales, Men’s Golf, Finance
Michael Sanders, Men’s Golf, Mass Communications
Carter Toms, Men’s Golf, Masters Business Admin
Hayden White, Men’s Golf, General Business
Trey Winstead, Men’s Golf, General Business
Chris Woollam, Men’s Golf, Accounting
Monica Dibildox, Women’s Golf, Sports Administration
Kendall Griffin, Women’s Golf, Marketing
Alden Wallace, Women’s Golf, Political Science
Aliyah Andrews, Softball, non-matriculating
Georgia Clark, Softball, Finance
Amanda Doyle, Softball, Elementary Education
Karrington Houshmandzadeh, Softball, Sports Administration
Ali Kilponen, Softball, Children & Family Studies
Jordyn Perkins, Softball, Kinesiology
Savannah Stewart, Softball, Sports Administration
Shelbi Sunseri, Softball, Sports Administration
Shelby Wickersham, Softball, Psychology
Malik Bhatnagar, Men’s Tennis, General Business
Ruy Teixeira, Men’s Tennis, General Business
Boris Kozlov, Men’s Tennis, Mass Communications
Joey Thomas, Men’s Tennis, Finance
Rafael Wagner, Men’s Tennis, Finance
Nick Watson, Men’s Tennis, Accounting
Paris Corley, Women’s Tennis, Mass Communications
Anna Loughlan, Women’s Tennis, Sports Administration
Eden Richardson, Women’s Tennis, Sports Administration
Luba Vasilyuk, Women’s Tennis, Finance
Jace Attuso, Men’s Track & Field, Kinesiology
Jared Cyprian, Men’s Track & Field, Finance
Andre Girouard, Men’s Track & Field, Kinesiology
Luke Hebert, Men’s Track & Field, Chemical Engineering
Tzuriel Pedigo, Men’s Track & Field, Physics
Stephen Schlottman, Men’s Track & Field, Chemical Engineering
Adam Wise, Men’s Track & Field, Engineering
Ariyonna Augustine, Women’s Track & Field, Kinesiology
Noel Baker, Women’s Track & Field, Management
Jennifer Bennett, Women’s Track & Field, Animal Science
Kristin Delgado, Women’s Track & Field, Biochemistry
Amber Desselle, Women’s Track & Field, Biology
Sara Funderburk, Women’s Track & Field, Animal Science
Lisa Gunnarsson, Women’s Track & Field, Mechanical Engineering
Annie Jung, Women’s Track & Field, General Business
Katy-Ann McDonald, Women’s Track & Field, Mass Communications
Molly McHale, Women’s Track & Field, Kinesiology
Cori Mitchell, Women’s Track & Field, Sports Administration
Caroline Odinet, Women’s Track & Field, Biology
Abby O’Donoghue, Women’s Track & Field, Mass Communications
Julia Palin, Women’s Track & Field, Mass Communications
Caroline Saucier, Women’s Track & Field, Kinesiology
Allyson Seals, Women’s Track & Field, Kinesiology
Alicia Stamey, Women’s Track & Field, Kinesiology
Amelie Whitehurst, Women’s Track & Field, History
Jurnee Woodward, Women’s Track & Field, Communication Studies
Milan Young, Women’s Track & Field, Mass Communications
{Courtesy: Press Release from LSU Athletics}