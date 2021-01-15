Eighteen Tigers Advance to NFL Divisional Round

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 11: Inside linebacker Patrick Queen #48 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates with teammate linebacker Malik Harrison #40 after returning a fumble for a fourth quarter touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium on October 11, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La.— LSU football continues to be well represented in the NFL Playoffs as 18 former Tigers moved on to the next round following last weekend’s Super Wildcard Weekend.

Of the eight teams remaining in the NFL Playoffs, LSU has at least one player on the roster of seven of those teams. Five former Tigers are on the Cleveland Browns roster to lead the way, followed by three on both of the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The only playoff team without an LSU football player on its roster is the Green Bay Packers.

Some of the highlights for former Tigers during Super Wildcard Weekend were Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry scoring his first playoff touchdown; Leonard Fournette totaling 132 yards from scrimmage (93 rushing, 39 receiving) and a TD in the Bucs win over the Washington Football Team; Andrew Whitworth returning to action for the first time since Week 10 when he tore ligaments in his knee to help the Rams upset the Seahawks; and Tre’Davious White with seven tackles in Buffalo’s win over the Colts.

The following is a complete list of former LSU players on NFL Divisional Playoff rosters and how they fared during the Super Wildcard Weekend:

Los Angeles Rams – Saturday at Green Bay at 3:35 p.m. (FOX)

DE Michael Brockers – started at DE; 1 tackle

OT Andrew Whitworth – started at LT

Buffalo Bills – Saturday vs. Baltimore at 7:15 p.m. (NBC)

LS Reid Ferguson – participated as the starting long snapper

CB Tre’Davious White – started at CB; 7 tackles, 1 pass defensed

Baltimore Ravens – Saturday at Buffalo at 7:15 p.m. (NBC)

LB Patrick Queen – 2 tackles

Cleveland Browns – Sunday at Kansas City at 2 p.m. (CBS)

WR Jarvis Landry – started at WR; 5 rec., 92 yards, 1 TD

LB Jacob Phillips – 3 tackles

WR Odell Beckham Jr. (Injured Reserve)

S Grant Delpit (Injured Reserve)

CB Greedy Williams (Injured Reserve)

Kansas City Chiefs – Sunday vs. Cleveland at 2 p.m. (CBS)

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire – first round bye

DB Tyrann Mathieu – first round bye

RB Darrel Williams – first round bye

New Orleans Saints – Sunday at 5:40 p.m. (FOX)

OL Will Clapp – played

LB Kwon Alexander (Injured Reserve)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Sunday at New Orleans at 5:40 p.m. (FOX)

RB Leonard Fournette – started at RB; 19 carries, 93 yards, 1 TD; 4 rec., 39 yards

LB Kevin Minter – started at LB; 6 tackles, 1 pass defensed

LB Devin White – did not play (Covid-19 list)

{Courtesy: lsusports.net}