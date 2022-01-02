Defend the Dome: Saints keep playoff hopes alive with win over Panthers

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Saints’ first touchdown in 12 quarters was enough to lock up an 18-10 win over Carolina, a victory that kept New Orleans’ playoff hopes alive.

Taysom Hill tossed a 12-yard fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Alvin Kamara, Brett Maher kicked four field goals, and the Saints defense held Carolina to 178 of offense.

Cam Jordan had 3.5 quarterback sacks, exactly half of the Saints seven. Jordan also had 3 quarterback hurries.

The Saints must win at Atlanta next weekend and get help to make the playoffs.