NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — In the second round of the Division I select playoffs, Ben Franklin started slowly but then pulled away from Mount Carmel, eliminating the Cubs 35-27 at McDonogh 35 Monday afternoon.

The game was played at ’35, because Ben Franklin did not have the required gym to seat 800 for playoff basketball

A crowd of about one quarter of that saw Franklin trail 14-10, before the Falcons ran off 12 straight points in the second quarter and early in the third.

The Falcons made 15 of 21 free throw attempts. Here’s Ben Franklin head coach Chrissa Hailey

Petra Trumbach led Ben Franklin with 13 points.