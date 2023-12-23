METAIRIE, La. — St. Thomas More defeated Edna Karr, 51-49 Saturday night in the Country Day Classic championship game.

Karr saw a 20-16 halftime lead disappear in the third quarter.

A 7-0 run by Chad Jones gave St. Thomas More a 23-20 lead in the opening minutes of the second half.

The Cougars would end the third quarter with a 38-33 lead after outscoring Edna Karr, 22-13 in the frame.

STM would extend the lead to 11, but Edna Karr would spend the remaining 5 minutes of regulation cutting into the lead.

Down 51-49 with 5.3 seconds remaining, Karr would force a jump ball and take possession with a chance to send the game to overtime.

With 2.6 seconds left, Keith Jones’ jumper in the paint would bounce off the back of the rim and St. Thomas More would hold on for the win.

Keith Jones and Tyrone Wilson both scored 12 points for Edna Karr.

St. Thomas More’s Michael Mouton would finish with a game-high 19 points.

Chad Jones would follow with 13. He was named the Country Day Classic MVP.