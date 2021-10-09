Edna Karr rallies past Warren Easton to stay unbeaten, 20-18 Saturday

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The Edna Karr Cougars rallied past Warren Easton, 20-18 Saturday night at Tad Gormley Stadium.

On the first play of the game, Karr quarterback AJ Samuel threw a 65-yard touchdown pass to Aaron Anderson to get the Cougars on the board first.

Easton would respond with a 47-yard touchdown from Keddrick Connelly to Leon Ellioe.

Edna Karr trailed 18-7 at the half, but cut into the deficit in the third quarter when Samuel found Yarun McMath in the endzone to make it 18-14.

With under two minutes to play, Samuel connected with McMath to set up first and goal at the one-yard line. Samuel then ran in the game winning touchdown.

With the win, Edna Karr (4-0) remains unbeaten on the season.

