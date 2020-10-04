Edna Karr defeats Warren Easton 45-20 in first annual Don Wattigny Classic

Harvey, La – On Saturday, Edna Karr defeated Warren Easton 45-20 in first annual Don Wattigny Classic.

The game is dedicated in the memory of legendary Coach Don Wattigny, who passed away in June.

Karr had big plays on both sides of the ball in the win. After the game head coach Brice Brown said he was particularly pleased with how quarterback AJ Samuels managed the game.

Brice Brown said, “I thought, his first varsity game going against Warren Easton he held his own and had good composure.”

For highlights from the game, click on the video above.

Both of the nights head coaches, Brice Brown and Warron Easton’s Jerry Phillips, played for Coach Wattigny in his time at Karr.

“Coach Wattigny did so much for Karr, so much for the kids at Karr, so much for me, so much for Jerry,” said Brown. “He’s influenced us all. It’s different not having him on the sideline but I’m glad we’re dedicating this game and we’re going to continue to play this game in his honor.”

Jerry Phillips said, “Coach Wattigny was our coach, a great guy. It feels good to be playing this game in his name. I talked to his wife and I’m pretty sure he’s looking down on us enjoying this. It’s a good thing and we plan on keeping it going.”

To hear from the coaches, please click on the corresponding video.