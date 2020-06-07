Edna Karr coaching legend Don Wattigny dies at 81

West Bank legend Don Wattigny, who coached Edna Karr to the school’s first varsity football championship in 1993, died late Saturday night at west bank home.

One of his three daughters, Shannon, said Wattigny attended his grandson’s baseball game Saturday, then went to church, and went home later that night.

He complained to his wife Edith that he was feeling dizzy.

Moments later, Wattigny passed.

He lived 81 years.

Wattigny led the Cougars to the 1993 class 3A championship. The quarterback on that team was Patrick Surtain, a member of the Southern Mississippi Hall of Fame, and three time Pro Bowl selection as an NFL defensive back.

“He died with his Karr t-shirt on,” said his daughter, Shannon.

Coach Wattigny mentored many head coaches, including current Karr coach Bryce Brown, and current West Jeff head coach Willie Brooks.

Wattingy is survived by his bride of 59 years, Edith, three daughters, and six grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements are pending.