NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — In the first five days of Saints training camp, New Orleans is already down two offensive lineman. Veteran guard Trai Turner, signed last week, had his season end days later with a torn quadriceps.

And, Monday, starting guard Andrus Peat left practice during individual drills with what head coach Dennis Allen called “a quad strain.”

A quad strain in the first few days of camp shouldn’t cause alarm, but with Peat the concern is real. Peat has played in only 30 games the past three seasons. He has yet, going into his 9th NFL season, to play every game in a season. Peat played 11 games last year, 6 the year before.

Peat is also in the final year of his contract.

The Saints also continue to speak highly of first round pick, defensive tackle Bryan Bresee of Clemson. In the first day of pads Monday, Bresee moved around on the Saints defensive line to several spots on the interior. It is clear the Saints think his ceiling as a pass rusher is high.

“There’s some suddeness inside, some pass rush ability inside that I didn’t know we had,” said Allen.

Highlights from the second day include Jimmy Graham catching a pass in the right flat and lowering the boom on safety Troy Pride, a three year veteran from Notre Dame. The two exchanged some chatter after. It was fun to watch.

Unfortunately, we can’t show it to you. It happened during team drills, and TV cameras are not allowed to video that portion of practice.

The Saints have four more practices open to the public, starting with Friday August 4th. But, the tickets to those four practices are already handed out.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts