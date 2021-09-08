Ed-itorial: You can never have enough corners, or Buckeyes

HOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 04: Adam Thielen #19 of the Minnesota Vikings is unable to hold onto the ball as Bradley Roby #21 of the Houston Texans defends during the second half at NRG Stadium on October 04, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Right off the bat, I like the reported trade of cornerback Bradley Roby from the Texans to the Saints.

However, we don’t know the cost. That could change the perception of the deal.

But, right off the bat, there’s a lot to like about Roby. He’s in his prime at 29 years old. And, he was rated 19th out of 170 cornerbacks last season by Pro Football Focus. That was 51 spots higher than Marshon Lattimore, who in 2020, did not have his best season.

And, the Saints pick up yet another Ohio State Buckeye. On the current roster, the Saints have six Buckeyes, including Roby, Lattimore, Malcolm Jenkins, Michael Thomas, Pete Werner, and Nick Vannett. Jayln Holmes is on Saints practice squad.

Ever since the Saints cut Janoris Jenkins as a salary cap casualty, the Saints had a need for a veteran at the position. And, make no mistake about it, Saints head coach Sean Payton values the secondary as much as any coach in the National Football League.

The Saints were very average at corner before the Roby trade. And, that was before the games begin, and any injuries set in.

The Saints wanted running back Latavius Murray to take a pay cut, and he refused. So, when Murray was set free, the Saints filled a need at cornerback. And, with a good player.