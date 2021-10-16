Ed-itorial: This time, Tigers had the answers

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 16: Tyrion Davis-Price #3 of the LSU Tigers runs with the ball during the first half against the Florida Gators at Tiger Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — LSU’s offense, heavily criticized this season, had all the right answers against Florida.

The LSU running game, and four interceptions by the defense, led the Tigers to their best win of the season, 49-42 over the 20th ranked Gators.

For the first time all season, LSU used a third offensive tackle Garrett Dellinger, as a tight end, and the Tigers gashed Florida for 321 rushing yards, including a school record 287 from Ty Davis-Price.

“We called it 12 Jumbo,” said Orgeron. “And, it really helped out.”

“That was something that we had never done before this season. I told our offensive line that they were the most improved group of the whole team,” said Orgeron.

Orgeron chuckled when asked by a reporter about his PHD in crisis management.

It was a tumultuous week in Baton Rouge. The Tigers were routed last Saturday night at Kentucky. And, during the week Orgeron announced that several players were out during the season, including wide receiver Kayshon Boutte and cornerback Elias Ricks.

Even with the 4 interceptions by the defense, and 287 rushing yards by Price, LSU and Florida were tied with three and a half minutes to play.

On fourth and goal at the one, Max Johnson faked the handoff to Ty Davis-Price and threw a strike to Jaray Jenkins in the right flat for the touchdown.

Orgeron said offensive coordinator Jake Peetz called a pass, and he did not overrule.

“He said, coach, do you want me to run?” said Orgeron. “I said, it is your call, do what you want. It was a great call. I thought Max (johnson) did a great job of avoiding pressure. It could’ve gone the other way, but Max made a great play.”

On a Saturday afternoon at Tiger Stadium, LSU’s offense and its season got a much needed jolt of excitement.