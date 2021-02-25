Ed-itorial: Salute to Russell Wilson’s agent, well done sir

SEATTLE, WA – DECEMBER 09: Quarterback Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at CenturyLink Field on December 9, 2012 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

There’s two things agents are paid to do well.

Number one is negotiate contracts (although that is not as difficult as it might seem), and number two is stir the pot (or something else).

Russell Wilson’s agent is doing a great job of the latter.

It started after the Super Bowl, when Wilson, watching Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady on the field, stewed as to why his team wasn’t playing in the so-called big game. The answer is the Chiefs and Bucs were better than the Seahawks.

In 2020, Wilson attempted more passes than any point in his career. He was also sacked more times and threw more interceptions than any point in his career.

He wasn’t as good, and neither was his team.

But, hey its a lot easier to blame your offensive line, and your coaches, right? Frankly, I expected more from Russell Wilson. But, hey I guess I will lower my expectation.

In 2014 through 2016, the Saints were obviously not as good as they had been. They were rebuilding, and more of a burden was placed on Drew Brees than ever before. But, he kept his mouth shut, made his millions, and played football. What a novel idea.

The Saints, according to the agent, who now says he didn’t ask for trade, are a desired destination.

The Saints trading for Wilson would be very costly, and it would mean they could not resign some of the key veterans they would like to retain. Plus, why would the Seahawks help a team in the NFC, and make any draft choices they might acquire less desirable?

So, I don’t think it will happen.

And, why would a coach who turns 70 in September, trade his best chance to win right now?

Pete Carroll’s mantra is win forever (actually his books are a good listen and great read). But, if he trades Wilson he won’t win anytime soon.

So, my guess is the two sides will kiss and make up, and the Seahawks will draft and sign free agents for an entirely new offensive line.

But, in the meantime, Wilson’s agent should be applauded. He did his job. Stir the pot (or something else), and get the media some clicks.

So, thanks Mr. agent. And, thank you for clicking to yours truly’s reaction to what my guess is, a non-story.