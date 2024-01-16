NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — If you think the guy calling the plays is the biggest problem with the Saints offense, well you are entitled to your opinion.

Pete Carmichael was only part of that dilemma, and the guy who follows him, will only be part of the solution.

The Saints offensive line, stocked with high draft picks, paid big money, under-performed yet again.

And frankly, the Saints need to, at the very least, tweak their draft profile.

Dennis Allen was asked about that profile last week and said the parameters the Saints use work.

Well, I think the Saints need a lot more speed on offense and defense.

In the 2023 draft, the lions selected Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs with the 12th pick, and Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta with the 34th.

This season, the pair scored 21 touchdowns, and both scored in the Lions playoff win over the Rams.

The Lions are dynamic on offense. If the Saints don’t bring in playmakers, the new play caller will have many of the same issues as the old.

