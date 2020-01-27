Edi-torial: Pelini the sequel can be as good as the original

PITTSBURGH, PA – SEPTEMBER 05: Head coach Bo Pelini of the Youngstown State Penguins looks on in the first half against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the game at Heinz Field on September 5, 2015 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)

When LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda resigned to become the new head coach at Baylor, the purple and gold worry warts were out in force.

With Aranda gone, there was the notion that he was the top level, and that LSU couldn’t possibly find better to replace him.

But, in some respects they have. No knock on Dave Aranda, he’s a good football coach who was highly successful at LSU. But, Bo Pelini is a good football coach, who was successful at LSU and has a far thicker resume’ as Aranda as a head coach.

The Baylor job is Aranda’s first as a head coach. Will he be a successful head coach? The odds are that he will be. But, Pelini is already.

He was fired after 7 straight seasons of at least 9 wins at Nebraska. The athletic director who canned him, said he couldn’t get Nebraska to a championship level.

Five years later, Nebraska has had one nine win season.

Bo Pelini is an accomplished football coach. And, having been here before, he understands LSU and Louisiana.

And, he also understands what Ed Orgeron is thinking, because Pelini himself has such vast head coaching experience.

As I have said before, there’s a lot to like about future of LSU football. Ed Orgeron is coaching in his dream job, and his athletic director is proven individual who grew up in Baton Rouge, and loves LSU as much as his football coach.

So, let’s see. LSU checks all the boxes. Coaching staff stability, check. Pay assistants top dollar, check. And, recruit and sign some of the best players in the country, check.

And, then there’s the sunshine. In Baton Rouge Monday, it was a cool 60 degrees. In Youngstown, it was 34 degrees.

Lots to like.