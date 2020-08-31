Ed-itorial: Kamara might be right, but timing is wrong

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – SEPTEMBER 30: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the New York Giants during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium on September 30, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

At the beginning of training camp, Saints running back Alvin Kamara was queried about his current contract status. Kamara brushed off the question, and appeared unconcerned.

Jog ahead one month and Kamara has missed the last three days of practice in what could be holdout for a new deal. Kamara is scheduled to earn a little more than $2.1 million in the final year of his four year rookie contract.

Last summer, Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas was a holdout. But, at the beginning of camp. Thomas eventually agreed to a new contract making him the highest paid wide receiver in football.

Getting the deal done, for the Saints, and for Thomas was good business.

And, getting a deal done with Kamara is good business, too. To a point.

If Kamara wants a Christian McCaffery contract (4 years, $64 million) he’s likely not going to get it.

Last season, McCaffery, on a bad team, accounted for 2,392 yards and 19 touchdowns from scrimmage.

He’s the best running back in football.

Then, there’s the timing of the holdout. Missing practice with less than 2 weeks before the opening game against Tampa Bay is not a good look.

Behind closed doors, you can only wonder what Alvin Kamara’s head coach thinks about that.

In the late 80’s, Saints running back Reuben Mayes, wanted a new contract. And, he left in camp in LaCrosse, Wisconsin. Mayes returned soon after.

And, my guess is so will Kamara.