NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A source familiar with the hiring of Jon Sumrall as Tulane football coach said he was impressed with Sumrall’s already extensive knowledge of the Green Wave personnel.

“He knows our guys,” said the source. “He is a freight train of energy.”

Sumrall, 41, is expected to be announced as Wave football coach Monday morning. He replaces Willie Fritz, who left for the same position with the University of Houston.

Sumrall was co-defensive coordinator for the Wave from 2012 to 2014. He was 23-4 the past two seasons as the head football coach at Troy, ironically the same record Willie Fritz compiled the past two seasons at Tulane.

Sumrall is expected to make a major push to keep many key returners on the Tulane football team, some who have either eyed the transfer portal, or declared. He has already identified those players, and is especially keen on retaining the personnel on the defensive front.

It is unclear if Sumrall will coach Tulane for its December 27th Military Bowl game against Virginia Tech.

Willie Fritz is expected to take several of the current Tulane assistants with him to Houston. It is unclear which of those assistants will be part of the Tulane coaching staff for the Military Bowl.

