ED-itorial: Book it – Saints get a winner

3ORLANDO, FL – JANUARY 01: Ian Book #12 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish runs for a first down in the fourth quarter of the Citrus Bowl against the LSU Tigers on January 1, 2018 in Orlando, Florida. Notre Dame won 21-17. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS — That the Saints would spend a 4th round pick on a quarterback, in a year where they have many needs, depth being a big one, says something about the quarterback they selected.

Notre Dame’s Ian Book is a very intriguing selection.

His 30 victories are the most in the history of Notre Dame football.

He plays his best, against the best.

And, Book’s belief in himself, rocketed skyward with his bowl performance against LSU in January of 2018.

In that game, Book was not the starter. But, he finished, coming off the bench to complete 14 of 19 passes for 164 yards and two touchdowns.

Book told New Orleans media Saturday that game gave him the confidence that he could compete on a very high level.

The selection of Book by the Saints drips with irony. He’s about as tall as Drew Brees. He leads, wins, and throws accurately like Drew Brees.

And, now the Notre Dame quarterback is coming to the Saints. While the retired Saints quarterback will be an analyst for Notre Dame football.

Go figure.