Ed Reed Foundation, St. Charles Parish Open Parquet Park

St. Rose, La. – Thursday, the Ed Reed Foundation and St. Charles Parish officials announced the grand opening of Parquet Park, a community space sponsored by Pro Football Hall-of-Famer and St. Rose native Ed Reed. Located at 190 Short Street, Parquet Park is now officially open to the public.

Parquet Park, named in honor of Ben Parquet, Reed’s lifelong mentor and a St. Charles Parish native, features a 100-foot by 300-foot multi-use synthetic turf field, two basketball courts, a walking path, a playground and 16 parking spaces.

“It’s a great day, a celebratory day to open Parquet Park,” said Reed. “It has been my dream to give kids from my neighborhood opportunities. That dream came true, and it was with the help of a lot of people who are right here in this community. I really hope Parquet Park changes lives, and I know it will.”

Intended to provide a safe place for community members of all ages to engage in healthy activities, Parquet Park is adjacent to the Preston Hollow and Turtle Creek subdivisions in St. Rose.

“It is an honor to be part of the ribbon-cutting at Parquet Park as this project has been in the works for numerous years and was necessary for the people of St. Rose,” said Parish President Matthew Jewell. “I would like to thank Ed Reed for seeing a need in our Parish and giving back to the community that he grew up in.”

The approximate total cost of the project was $1.4 million, and St. Charles Parish contributed a total of $208,150 for the public road, architectural engineering and other fees. Additional local industry sponsors of the park include IMTT and United Way of St. Charles.

For more information on the Ed Reed Foundation and ways to support the park, visit their website at www.edreedfoundation.org/park or contact courtney@edreedfoundation.org.

{Press release courtesy of St. Charles Parish}