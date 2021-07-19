Ed Orgeron talks LSU QB Battle at 2021 SEC Media Days: click here for full report

HOOVER, Al. (WGNO) – LSU head coach Ed Orgeron stepped right off the limousine, and right on to radio row at SEC media days.

It was one of his many stops. He said the quarterback competition between Myles Brennan and Max Johnson will start fall camp “dead even.”

“We got two outstanding quarterbacks,” said Orgeron. “That’s a good problem to have. In fact, we have three in Garrett, he’s just a little young. I’ve been involved in a quarterback competition before with Joe Burrow. You have to prove yourself, you have to be elite to win the quarterback battle. I think it is going to make the whole camp a lot better.”

Orgeron said each play will be charted. And, a computer might tell him who was best. But, Orgeron said he might choose with his gut instinct.

He said he plans to make a decision the week before the UCLA game, for sure.

