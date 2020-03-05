Ed Orgeron expects QB Myles Brennan to “explode” this season

Courtesy: tulanegreenwave.com

NEW ORLEANS, La. – The Tulane Green Wave scored 11 runs in the bottom of the first inning to highlight an incredible offense display on the way to an 18-2 seven-inning win over the Texas Southern Tigers Tuesday at Greer Field at Turchin Stadium.

After Tulane (10-2) starter Luke Jannetta (3-0) sent the first three Texas Southern (3-11) batters down in order, the Green Wave put the game away with a first inning firework show.

"I told the kids before the game, it's not even about anything or anybody across the way," head coach Travis Jewett said. "It's all about us. We've just got to come out and respect the game and play it like it needs to be played."

Grant Mathews recorded three hits including a home run and four RBI, while Luis Aviles had two hits and five RBI. Collin Burns put together three hits and Hudson Haskin reached base all five times he came to the plate.

"We wanted to come out here and make a statement with our offense, and I'm proud of the guys," said Mathews. "I think we did just that."

Janetta cruised through three innings, allowing just one hit and striking out four. Connor Pellerin, Bryce Mackey and Chris Holcomb handled the next three innings while allowing only two hits. Adam Grintz and Justin Campbell combined for the seventh and final inning to seal the victory.

Janetta echoed the mindset of the pitching staff on the day.

"Just try to keep composure," he said. "Treat it like a 0-0 game, stay loose. But it was good to see those 11 runs come across."

Haskin reached base on a hit by pitch before five consecutive singles put Tulane ahead 5-0. Luke Glancy tripled in another run before Burns drove him in with a single. Three batters later with Ty Johnson and Haskin on base, Mathews launched a 2-2 pitch over the right field wall for his second hit of the inning to cap off an 11-run frame.

In the bottom of the second inning, Glancy and Burns reached base before Johnson drove in his first run of the season with a single to make it 12-0 for the home team.

In the top of the fourth, Texas Southern scored their first run after a strikeout of Victor Bueno bounced away to allow a runner to score. Charles Robinson singled to plate another run, but Texas Southern wouldn't find themselves on the scoreboard again.

After a being blanked in the third inning, Tulane continued to pile on the runs. The first three hitters reached base before Trevor Minder lofted a sacrifice fly to center field for another run. Aviles followed with a three-run blast, off the top of the scoreboard in left field to put the Wave ahead 16-2.

The fifth inning once again saw Tulane load the bases before Mathews drove in a run on a fielder's choice and Frankie Niemann delivered a sacrifice fly to left field, stretching Tulane's lead to 18-2.

Tulane's offense scored a season high 18 runs on 19 hits. It was the Wave's largest margin of victory this season. Tulane pitchers struck out 10 batters and allowed just three hits over seven innings. Janetta claimed the win, leaving the game ahead 12-0.

Janetta is 3-0 with no runs allowed in 14 innings of work to begin his freshman campaign with the Wave.

Aviles has had a similarly hot start, and now has two home runs and 10 RBI in just three games played for the Wave.

Up NextTulane renews an in-state rivalry with a split-series against the Southern Jaguars this weekend. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. Friday in New Orleans, with game two set for 2 p.m. at Lee Hines Field in Baton Rouge. The finale will be back at Greer Field at Turchin Stadium Sunday beginning at 1 p.m.