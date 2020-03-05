Ed Orgeron expects QB Myles Brennan to “explode” this season

BATON ROUGE, La.- When Ed Orgeron took the podium for the first time to discuss the 2020-2021 LSU Tigers there was a lot to go over. Between new faces on the coaching staff and replacing a bulk of starters, no bigger question exists than who will be filling the large shoes of Heisman winner Joe Burrow.
While speaking with reporters on Wednesday, coach Orgeron voiced his support and optimism towards redshirt junior Myles Brennan.
Ed Orgeron said, "I expect Myles to explode. I expect him to do all the things that he needs to do to be a great quarterback. Whatever deficiencies he has, like we all have, I know that he and his family are going to work on them. What I mean by that is, more experience, working on his throwing motion, going to quarterback guru's camps. Whatever it may be, I know that this guy is dedicated to do that. I think we are going to have one heck of a player. I've always believed in Myles, I believe he is a championship quarterback. I believe he is going to be great for us."
Brennan will be competing with freshman T.J. Finley and Max Johnson for the starting gig this Spring.