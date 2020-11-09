Ed Orgeron confirms: Myles Brennan OUT vs. Alabama

Baton Rouge, La. – On Monday, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron spoke to media via Zoom ahead of the Tigers matchup vs Alabama.

During the call, Orgeron confirmed quarterback Myles Brennan would not play against the Crimson Tide.

“Myles is out,” Orgeron said. “He will not be ready for the game.”

When Orgeron was asked if the team would consider shutting down Brennan for the rest of the season, he said it’s being talked about.

“There’s some discussion of that,” said Orgeron. “The doctors and them were talking right now to see what’s the best for Myles. We’re going to do what’s best for him. Whether it’s getting it fixed, operated now or wait, I think we’re still discussing that,” he added.

Brennan sustained a lower body injury against Missouri in week three.

