NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— It all sounds so wonderful–a new downtown stadium for minor league soccer (yes, you read that right. Minor league soccer.).

So, why isn’t there a market for minor league baseball?

Well, the simple answer is that minor league baseball left because of out-of-town ownership.

The final straw was giving New Orleans the ridiculous name of Baby Cakes as if it was somehow part of our culture. A complete and total insult.

When the Zephyrs left, we were told that New Orleans couldn’t support a third franchise because of a lack of funding.

Now, minor league soccer is reportedly coming downtown and bringing a brand new facility with it. I don’t know whether to be amused or bemused.

In an online article about the potential new team, we’re told about New Orleans’ rich soccer history. Well, here’s some more history for you: Pelicans Baseball was here continuously from 1887 to 1957.

The Yankees trained here in 1922. The great Hank Aaron homered at Kirsch Rooney Stadium, days before he broke Babe Ruth’s record of 714.

Now that’s history.

Will Clark, Rusty Staub, and Ron Washington all grew up here. Can you tell me who our local soccer legends are? Don’t Google it. Then again, go right ahead.

Tom and Gayle Benson knew the rich history of the Pelicans – explaining the name for the New Orleans NBA team.

Minor league soccer, in a new downtown stadium? Really?

Don’t get me started.