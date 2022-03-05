NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — News from the Pelicans reports Zion Williamson is improving, but he is still out indefinitely.



Will he play this season, who knows?



I frankly hope he does not.

When he comes back, he will certainly be on a minutes restriction. And, he will grab all of the attention from what has been one of the best stories in the NBA this season.



The Pelicans are vying for a post-season spot, despite losing 12 of their first 13 games.



They hung together under first-year head coach Willie Green and are now seeing the fruits of their labor.



Brandon Ingram has stepped up his game – it was already very good – he’s taken it up another notch or two.

And CJ McCollum has been a great acquisition via trade.



The Pelicans are a fun team – worth the price of admission.



Zion Williamson is missing a heckuva a story.