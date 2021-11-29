Ed-itorial: Will it take the luck of the Irish for LSU to land Brian Kelly?

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — If LSU lands Brian Kelly then they have made a great hire.



Kelly has double-digit wins at Notre Dame every season since 2017.



This year, the Irish won 11, lost one.



They are in the hunt to reach the College Football Playoffs.



If Kelly does come, here’s two takes – the cash is outrageous.

And here’s a fact, since 2003 LSU has won three national titles and played for a fourth.



Notre Dame’s last title was in 1988.



The evidence is – brace yourself Golden Domers – LSU is a better job.



And as for Kelly being 60 years old – I have no problem with that.



This 64-year-old man will tell you, that you don’t know how important experience is – until you have it.