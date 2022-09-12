(WGNO) — Sunday, was a program win for the Saints against the Falcons.



You know, the games where you don’t play well and win anyway.



The Saints had their issues. In the first half, Jameis Winston held the ball too long.



And the Saints yielded 201 rushing yards to Atlanta.

The biggest play of the game was late in the third quarter.



With Atlanta up 13, Marcus Mariotta fumbled at the Saints five. If Atlanta scores there, that’s the ball game.



But, it wasn’t.



So, who are the New Orleans Saints? Already, you see a different club. A liability last season, the Saints passing game may be one of the best parts of their club.

And, it’s no surprise that Jarvis Landry was making the best catch in the game.



He’s done that since he was 14 years old at Lutcher High School.



So, on to next week where an Atlanta-type effort won’t be nearly good enough against Tampa Bay.