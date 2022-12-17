(WGNO) — There are rumors, reports and speculation that Sean Payton could return as head coach of the New Orleans Saints.

I just have one question – why?



Sure you can give him whatever he wants in terms of money and complete control, but so can the other 31 teams in the NFL.

On top of that, they have things he would want that the New Orleans Saints currently cannot provide like cap space, first-round draft picks, a plethora of talented youth and a franchise quarterback.

Those were the tools that made Sean Payton successful here in New Orleans and I’m afraid those things are not in the Saints toolbox anymore.



I think he does come back and goes elsewhere to teams like Dallas or the Los Angeles Chargers.

Good!

Take their draft capital and fill voids the team will be facing in the next few years because with an aging roster and limited finances it’s better to prep for the future than try to salvage some of the reasons he left the Saints in the first place.