NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Last season, the New Orleans Saints saw what average or a bit above looked like at quarterback. And, they have apparently sought a different direction.



The NFL Network was the first to report what the Saints were pursuing – Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Watson is suddenly a hot commodity again after he was cleared by a Harris County Grand Jury of any sexual assault charges.



He still faces 22 civil lawsuits.



The Saints are one of several clubs interested – and they should be.



In 2020, Watson completed 70 percent of his passes, throwing 33 touchdowns and only seven interceptions.



He also rushed for more than 400 yards.

Watson is a talent.



Yes, he is a talent with baggage, but the Saints and several others have decided his considerable skills far outweigh any perceived negatives.



The Saints have a talented roster, one that with a difference-maker at quarterback would be a Super Bowl contender.