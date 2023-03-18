(WGNO) — The plight of University of New Orleans basketball coach Mark Slessinger.



This week UNO put out a statement in it Director of Athletics Tim Duncan said “all facets” of the program would be evaluated.



And that the program fell “below the standards” expected for the men’s basketball program.



UNO won 12 games this season, lost 20, but still reached the Southland Conference Tournament semifinals.

It was a peculiar statement.

To me a public condemnation of your head coach.



To me either you make a change or your give your coach every resource he needs to win.



A public chastising is not a good look.



This week, two former UNO coaches, Joe Pasternack and Buzz Williams are competing in the NCAA tournament.



Both are outstanding coaches. Both in four combined years at UNO did not have a winning record in their league.



UNO is in a very difficult division one job, and frankly, statements like the one this week, make it more difficult.