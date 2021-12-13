Ed-itorial: What a difference a year makes for the Saints – less than that actually!

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Can’t even remember this over the last 15 years.

The Saints are an 11-point underdog on Sunday night at Tampa.



Sean Payton said Monday, he doesn’t think it means much these days who is favored and who is not.

Maybe so.

But, it is indicative of how much the Saints’ fortunes have changed in less than one year.



Last January, in the playoffs, the Saints were favored at home by two and a half points. Then you know who, retired.



The quarterback makes all the difference.

Sunday, the Bucs won their 10th game of the season. From 2011 to 2019, the Bucs won nine games – once.



In the offseason, the Saints have a critical decision do they attempt to bring back Jameis, or is Taysom Hill – currently auditioning for the starting job – the answer?



Or, is it door No. 3?



Until the Saints find the answer, they’ll be more games like Sunday – the Saints as double-digit underdogs on the road, against one of the best teams in the NFL.



