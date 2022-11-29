(WGNO) — It was a watershed moment for Tulane University.



A successful football coach, who wins big, is staying.

So many times in the past dating back to Jim Pittman in 1970, a Tulane football coach won and departed.



But, not this time.

For whatever reason, Fritz and Georgia Tech could not reach agreement.

So, now it’s on to the American Championship on Saturday – and then after that – a chance to build on something Tulane has rarely had in football – momentum.



And ‘Big Mo’ includes more NIL money and better facilities.



At Tulane, a new day, a coach who won, and stayed.





