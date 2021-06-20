ED-itorial: Van Gundy out! Is Zion the reason?

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Zion Williamson said it in last month’s exit interview with media.

Said Zion: “My stepfather told me the definition of insanity is to do the same thing over and over again and expect a different result.”

I wonder who that was aimed at?

Well, now we know.

Stan Van Gundy is out after one season.

Zion didn’t like Van Gundy.

As we said Wednesday when the palace coup was announced, if Zion and Brandon Ingram said they wanted Stan as the coach, he would be here.

Here’s a question – does anyone think Zion will be here four or five years from now?

If you do, as these youngsters say, ‘DM me’ and let’s make a wager.

At the ripe age of 20, Zion is already running the show.

My favorite story in the NBA this year was the New York Knicks.

Guard Alec Burks was on his sixth NBA team.

Guard Elfrid Payton was on his fourth.

Forward Julius Randle was on his third.

This group coalesced around a demanding coach and won 20 more games than a year ago.

They played team basketball and defense.

What a novel idea.

Here in New Orleans … we have seen this story before, with Baron Davis, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis.

Superstar, unhappy.

Again, DM me, if you would like to take me up on that wager.

