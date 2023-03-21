(WGNO) — Last August, the Saints were skewered for trading C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles for 5th- and 6th-round picks.



“They gave him away” was the hue and cry.



However, nine months later, Gardner-Johnson is on his third team – the Detroit Lions.



He signed a one-year deal worth $8 million.



Last season, Gardner-Johnson had six interceptions, one more than his first three seasons in the NFL.



Yet, the Eagles let him fly the coop.



Why that is so would be pure conjecture on our part, but here’s something we can say with certainty.



The Saints getting two draft picks for Gardne-Johnson suddenly doesn’t seem like a bad deal – at all.





