Ed-itorial: Tigers have Myles to go

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 26: Osirus Mitchell #5 of the Mississippi State Bulldogs catches a toucdown pass over Koy Moore #5 of the LSU Tigers during a NCAA football game at Tiger Stadium on September 26, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Mississippi State Bulldogs won the game 44 – 34. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Saturday afternoon, I found myself looking at my roster flip card more than usual.

To say that LSU had a number of new players on the field, was an understatement.

There were mistakes everywhere said Ed Orgeron.

Coach O said that the Tigers man to man coverage lacked, the back wasn’t covered out of the backfield, the quarterback held the ball too long, and the offensive line didn’t protect well enough.

Here’s one thing for sure. LSU missed Derek Stingley, badly.

“When you miss one of the best cornerbacks in the nation, you are going to hurt, ” said safety JaCoby Stevens. Stevens said Stingley went down sick last night.

LSU was already missing the bulk of its secondary. Last year’s other starter at cornerback, Kristian Fulton was drafted in the second round by the Tennessee Titans. And, nickle back Kary Vincent opted out of the 2020 season.

Stanford quarterback KJ Costello threw for an SEC record 623 yards, and five touchdowns.

State had three players with at least 122 yards receiving, including Osirus Mitchell with 7 catches for 183 yards.

LSU lost despite forcing four turnovers.

Offensively, LSU is a start over situation. Quarterback Myles Brennan did throw for 345 yards and three touchdowns, but with two interceptions.

Brennan said at times he did hold the ball too long, but many times it was because Mississippi State was dropping linebackers into the zones underneath.

LSU had not lost a game in two years.

“I am sore loser,” said Stevens. “I don’t want to lose again, and I don’t expect to lose.”

Not only did the Tigers lose, but, the 2020 rebuilding job may be even more substantial than first thought.