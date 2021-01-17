Ed-itorial: Three and out .. Saints offense not good enough in three straight playoff losses at home

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 17: Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers strips the ball to cause a fumble by Jared Cook #87 of the New Orleans Saints during the third quarter in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 17, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Well, a 30-20 loss to the Bucs makes it an unenviable triple. That’s three straight losses in the playoffs at home. And, the Saints offense, once one of the most feared in the league, can accept a lion’s share of the blame.

Feasting on Saints mistakes, the Bucs had touchdown drives of 3,40, and 20 yards. The Saints had 190 passing yards, but 56 on a trick play for a touchdown.

The Saints next biggest pass play was 16 yards to Tre’Quan Smith. Not good enough.

Sunday’s playoff loss to the Bucs, was eerily similar, early, to the playoff loss two years ago to the Rams in the NFC championship game.

In the first quarter, the Saints had all the momentum and all the field position, but frittered it away.

The Saints had first and goal at the 7, and settled for a field goal.

On the next New Orleans possession, the Saints drove to the Bucs 24, but could go no further. New Orleans settled for three.

Alvin Kamara scares a lot of defenses, but he’s the club’s only home run weapon. And, this offseason, head coach Sean Payton has some huge decisions to make on offense.

If Drew Brees retires, as expected, is Taysom Hill my starting quarterback? Or, do I sign a veteran free agent, or do I draft a talented college signal caller? Or, do I throw the job into an open competition between Hill and Winston?

The guess is Hill will get the nod. But, in his time under center, Hill’s performance was very much a mixed bag.

However, in 2021, the Saints need a playmaker or two on the outside. There is a preponderance of evidence that those needs are urgent.

Three straight losses at home in the playoffs, with little offensive sizzle says its time for a serious big play upgrade.