Ed-itorial: Stevens lands in the perfect spot

NEW ORLEANS, LA – AUGUST 31: Quarterback Tommy Stevens #7 of the Mississippi State Bulldogs escapes a tackle by defensive lineman Kendall Wilkerson #8 of the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns at Mercedes Benz Superdome on August 31, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

On a zoom call with New Orleans reporters, Saints 7th round draft choice Tommy Stevens was asked about being picked by the Saints.

“I am at a loss for words,” said Stevens.

In a matter of months, Stevens went from a quarterback who was benched in his final season at Mississippi State, on a 6-7 team, to the NFL team that is perfectly suited for his skills.

How wide-ranging those skills are remains to be seen. But, when the Saints traded back into the draft and surrendered a 6th round pick in the 2021 draft, they were circumventing any chance of Stevens being signed by another team in undrafted free agency.

“He was leaning toward another team,” said Saints head coach Sean Payton.

In New Orleans, Stevens will be given a chance to be the new Taysom Hill, once the current assumes the role of Saints starting quarterback. There’s no rush. Stevens can contribute on special teams, and perhaps as a receiver.

On his zoom call with New Orleans reporters, Stevens said the Saints were one of several teams that asked for video of him running routes as a receiver.

Stevens had modest numbers as a quarterback at Mississippi State. He completed 60 percent of his passes, with 11 touchdown throws, and 5 interceptions.

But, that’s not what he will be asked to do in New Orleans. His first pass in an NFL regular season game, if there is one could out of punt formation, or in the role that Hill plays now as a chance of pace quarterback.

And, if that never happens, and Stevens doesn’t work out, he’s cost the Saints a 6th round pick, a year from now.