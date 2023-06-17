(WGNO) — Trade talks are often a topic of conversation in the weeks leading up to the NBA Draft and the most recent involve the New Orleans Pelicans and forward Zion Williamson.

Several reports have surfaced that the Pelicans were in talks with the Charlotte Hornets to trade up for the No. 2 pick in Thursday night’s draft.

I can see how we got here considering that Zion Williamson has only played in 114 games in his four-year career and with growing off-the-court issues he’s been bad publicity for the Pels.



Trading him would eliminate further distractions and bring in maybe a promising prospect like Scoot Henderson.



But trading for the second overall pick would come at a steep price I don’t think the Pelicans are willing to pay.



Zion’s health and availability have been well-documented by fans, media and other teams.



Trading for the No. 2 pick would likely cost the Pelicans future assets and members of their young core.