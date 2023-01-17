(WGNO) — Well, the Sean Payton interviews have started.



Houston apparently happened Tuesday – then there’s Carolina, and Denver.



I thought for sure that Sean Payton would coach next season. Now, I am far from sure.

When Payton stepped away from the Saints, I thought he would return for a high-profile NFL job.



None of the above fit that criteria.



Recently, Payton was asked by his NFL broadcast colleagues what are the odds of him doing television next year.



“Seventy percent,” said Payton.



I think it might be higher.