Ed-itorial: Saints vs Patriots – ‘what could have been’

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — What if the New England Patriots had passed on Mac Jones with pick 15, and left Jones on the board.



Would the Saints have traded up to get him?



One of Jones’ personal coaches, who helped him get ready for the senior bowl and combine , has the answer for that a little later in the show.



It is one of the big stories of Sunday’s game, for two, one win teams, who need the game very badly.



Mac Jones, the rookie – who has yet to throw an interception in two games – against Jameis Winston, coming off a subpar performance against Carolina.



The line on the game is New England, by three. so, if the teams were on a neutral field, the game would be a pick it.



It is that close.



And, my guess is the quarterback who makes the plays will lead his team to a win.



So, it is the Saints quarterback, in a side-by-side comparison of what could have been.

