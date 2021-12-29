Ed-itorial: Saints QB woes stark reminder of what once was

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watching this season of Saints football, has reminded me of what we used to have.

It’s not fair to compare the current crop of Saints signal-callers with Drew Brees – but the contrast is stark.

This season, Saints quarterbacks have thrown 13 interceptions.

In his last three seasons, Brees threw a total of 15.

Saints quarterbacks this season have completed 57.5 percent of their passes.

In his last 5 years, Drew Brees was never under 70 percent.

The Saints may still – even with all the issues that have befallen them – make the playoffs.

But, without that outstanding quarterback, there is only so much you can achieve.

And, doesn’t New Orleans know that!

