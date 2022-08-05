NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— On Friday, Saints cornerback C.J. Gardner-Johnson was a no-show for practice. Gardner-Johnson, in the final year of his rookie contract, wants a new one.



He should get one – within reason. But if I were him, I would be practicing every day.

He’s not in the leverage position that Alvin Kamara was when Kamara got a new deal.



The Saints are very deep in the secondary, and second-round pick Alontae Taylor was probably selected for two reasons.

One, he’s talented.

Two, he’s insurance if Gardner-Johnson and the Saints can’t strike a deal.

Right now, the Saints without him have Marshon Lattimore, Paulson Adebo, Bradley Roby, and Taylor at cornerback.



That’s depth.



Let’s hope the Saints and C.J. get a deal done. But if his price is too high, the Saints have plenty of options.



And they should be in no hurry to get a deal done.



