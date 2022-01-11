Ed-itorial: Saints need a ‘Burrow’ to help carry Super Bowl load

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — When I look back at 2021, it tells me one thing – the Saints have a talented roster.



After all the setbacks, the Saints were still a winning club.



It speaks to the quality of the roster and the organization.

But, going into the offseason, here’s what I would do. that is do everything you can to land a franchise quarterback.



Whether it is trading for Russell Wilson, or finding one in the draft, a franchise quarterback is a must.



It is how the Saints go from good – to great.

This season, we saw what Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill could do. They were both solid.



But, the quarterback I am talking about leads his team to greatness.

Thirty-one years have passed since the Cincinnati Bengals last won a playoff game.



This weekend, I wouldn’t bet against Joe Burrow.



If the Saints get that quarterback, this time next year we will not be talking about the end of the season, but the beginning of a Super Bowl push.



