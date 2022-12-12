(WGNO) — If you are a Saints fan, it is easy to feel that the NFL is arbitrary when it comes to your football team.



I get it.

But, when it comes to the fine for allegedly faking injury, the NFL has been pretty consistent in its warning, a $100,000 fine for the head coach, $350,000 for the organization.



As for the incident itself, it does look a tad fishy when Cam Jordan appears to look to the sideline and then goes down.



But, then again, we are talking about Cam Jordan – a guy who has answered the bell – for this city since 2011.



I have a hard time not believing him.

And, there’s no doubt that the NFL loves to stick it to the Saints.

They didn’t like Sean Payton, and he made sure they knew he didn’t like them.



Right now, the Saints are struggling mightily, and I don’t think that troubles anyone in the league office, one bit.

We have to find out ways of how to get these wins in. Do we think everybody is against us? Sometimes it feels like it. I would say we know we are not going to get calls that other people get. But, you know that being part of the Saints. That’s just part of what it is. If that wasn’t the case, we probably would have been in a Super Bowl or two by now Cam Jordan, Saints Defensive End