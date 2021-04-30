Ed-itorial: Saints go big, again in NFL draft

CLEVELAND, OHIO – APRIL 29: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces Payton Turner as the 28th selection by the New Orleans Saints during round one of the 2021 NFL Draft at the Great Lakes Science Center on April 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Saints believe in drafting the big man, early. And, proved it again in the first round of Thursday night’s NFL draft.

New Orleans selecting Houston defensive end Payton Turner may have been a surprise, but the Saints selecting a lineman with their first round pick or their first pick is standard practice since 2017.

Here’s the Saints last five first or first round picks in the draft.

2017 – 1st round – offensive tackle Ryan Ramcyzk

2018 – 1st round – defensive end Marcus Davenport

2019 – 2nd round – center Erik McCoy

2020 – 1st round – center/guard Cesar Ruiz

2021 – 1st round – defensive end Payton Turner

Quality lineman are almost never available in free agency, and if they are, the price point is usually quite high. Best to draft them, so the Saints do.

Turner is an interesting pick. He has size and wingspan, and is very athletic. It will be curious to see how quickly the Saints can bring him along.

What’s interesting is, on the day the club announced they were picking up Marcus Davenport’s 5th year option, the Saints drafted his potential replacement.

Davenport, who the Saints acquired for two first round picks, is in a contract year, and must produce.

If not, 2021 might be his last with the Saints. This offseason, the Saints chose not to bring back 2016 first round pick Sheldon Rankins back.

So, there are no guarantees. As Payton Turner learns, Marcus Davenport may be on the clock.