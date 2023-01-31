NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Sean Payton to the Denver Broncos is the best thing that can happen for the coach and for his former team.

The Saints reportedly get first and second-round picks, and now have a chance to add several quality young players to their team through the draft.

And, Payton is in the AFC.

The Saints will only play him once every four years, unless of course, they meet in the Super Bowl (wouldn’t that be a news story).

For Payton, the Broncos make a lot of sense. They are owned by the Walton family, one of the wealthiest in America.

The family paid $4.65 billion to purchase the franchise.

So, money, the best will be no problem.

Payton inherits a franchise quarterback, Russell Wilson, who turns 35 in November.

Wilson had statistically, his worst season as a pro (16 TD passes, 11 interceptions).

He has a lot to prove.

And, Payton inherits one of the best defenses in the NFL. The Broncos allowed 320 yards per game in 2022, 7th best in the NFL.

So, Payton has what he wants.

He has stable ownership with deep pockets, who are willing to invest in him.

And, he has Russell Wilson.

Sean Payton is back in the NFL, but he is not in the same division or the same conference.

For the Saints, it is the best outcome possible.

