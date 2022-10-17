(WGNO) — Well, if you are a Tulane football fan, these are salad days. Your team is nationally ranked, in both polls, and favored to win its 7th game of the season Saturday afternoon against Memphis.

You would think the Olive and Blue world would be filled with rainbows and sunshine. but, not the case.

Several Tulane fans are attacking local media, for lack of coverage of the Green Wave. Those attacks are predictable.



Local media didn’t empty the stadium when Tulane was bad – and won’t fill it, now that the Green Wave are quite good.



Here’s the bottom line – if the stadium isn’t close to full or full Saturday, don’t blame your local sports reporters.

I went online about 30 minutes ago and found great sidelines seat for 42 bucks each.



So, Tulane football is not only good, but affordable.



So, I am not sure what that attendance number will be Saturday, but the media will be there – as always.