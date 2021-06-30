Ed-itorial: Ramczyk deserves big check

NEW ORLEANS, LA – DECEMBER 24: Ryan Ramczyk #71 of the New Orleans Saints runs onto the field during prior to a a game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 24, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — There are no sure things in life, but the chances of Ryan Ramczyk playing tackle for the New Orleans Saints for the next 10 seasons appear pretty good.

The Saints rewarded Ramczyk for a stellar first four years in the NFL, with a contract that includes 60 million in guaranteed money. It was money well spent.

One of the premier pass protectors at his position, the Saints right tackle also does very well in the run. And, in four seasons, he has missed one game. Let’s see, dependable excellence. That is something you pay for handsomely.

Ramczyk is also a Saint through and through. He goes about his business quietly. He’s not going to make a stir, he just protects his quarterback game in and game out.

Ramczyk, who isn’t much for words, said the new contract won’t change the way he operates.

“It’s awesome,” said Ramczyk on a zoom interview with local media Wednesday. “But at the end of the day, I am going to do what always do.”

And, for the Saints starting quarterback, whoever that may be this season and beyond, that is very good news.

The Saints have hit the jackpot several times when it comes to longevity and quality on their offensive line.

Right guard Jahri Evans played 169 games for the Saints, all starts. He played 11 seasons for New Orleans.

Right tackle Zach Strief played in 158 games, with 94 starts over 12 seasons.

And, Terron Armstead has been one of the best left tackles in the NFL since he was drafted by New Orleans in 2013.

The Saints have placed a premium on dollars and draft choices spent on their offensive line. And, it has paid off. Wednesday, it paid off for Ryan Ramczyk with a giant extension.

It was money well spent.