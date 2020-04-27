Ed-itorial Podcast: New Orleans Saints walk away from the NFL Draft with some great additions

Welcome to the Ed-itorial, the podcast of WGNO Sports Director Ed Daniels. Each week, Ed brings you insights, breaking news, interviews with newsmakers, and his Ed-itorials.

In this episode, Ed and WGNO Sports Reporter Jori Parys (@jparys) discuss how the NFL Draft went for the Saints.

QB Taysom Hill signed a two-year extension with the Saints. The Saints also agreed to a one year contract with FA QB Jameis Winston. Jameis is young, at only 26-years-old, making him very impressionable.

Send your questions and comments directly to Ed at ed@wgno.com.

