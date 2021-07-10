Ed-itorial: ‘Name, Image & Likeness’ – bidding war begins. Is it as big as advertised?

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Name, image and likeness.

More than a week has passed since the law went into effect in Louisiana, and the financial windfall for college athletes has yet to happen.

Derek Stingley now counts a famous Louisiana business as one of his sponsors and quarterback Myles Brennan has three of them.

But, for most college athletes, ‘name, image and likeness’ may turn out to be a dud.

There are outliers of course. A University of Miami booster offered Hurricanes’ football players $500 a month each to promote his business on social media.

But, those deals are not common.

For months, we heard of ‘name, image and likeness’ being a financial bonanza for college athletes.

For a handful it might be.

But, I would call the first week of the bonanza, somewhat of a dud.

