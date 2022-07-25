Well from national champion to 5th in the SEC West.



The fall for LSU football is significant. But this season, the media has it wrong.

Last season, Arkansas was life and death to beat a subpar LSU team – in overtime – one week after the Tigers came within a whisker of beating Alabama.



Arkansas is picked third.



Ole Miss is fourth – despite the fact they lost their quarterback to the NFL Draft – and they have only one player who made first-team All-SEC.

LSU has a ways to go, but they have used the transfer portal to help fix their secondary and offensive line.



They will be better.

Not 5th, but third – if you ask me.