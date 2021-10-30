Ed-itorial: Like him or not, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s pay a reflection of success

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Friday brought a bombshell report from the New York Times.

The Times said in a recent meeting of NFL owners, it was revealed that Commissioner Roger Goodell was paid $128 million over the past two years.

In New Orleans, Goodell is reviled for suspending head coach Sean Payton for an entire season.

At the NFL Draft every year, no matter what city, he’s booed unmercifully.



He is not a popular man.



But, he’s popular amongst the only men and women that count. his 32 bosses around the NFL.

He’s made them billions of dollars, with the success of NFL TV deals.



After a ratings dip in 2017 over reaction to players kneeling for the national anthem, NFL ratings are up again.



Recently, Goodell has been criticized for the league’s handling of a toxic workplace place culture at the Washington Football Team. and, Rams owner Stan Kroenke is embroiled in a lawsuit with the city of St. Louis that he could very well lose.

But, Goodell will survive, and thrive.



Some football fans mistakenly think that the commissioner is there to be a steward of the league.



It sounds nice, and it might be partially true.



But, Roger Goodell, is there to make the owners money. and, in that regard he has succeeded wildly.



And, his paycheck is a reflection of that.

